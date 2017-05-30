Seven women accuse Rob Miller of sexu...

Seven women accuse Rob Miller of sexual misconduct

Read more: Daily Mail

'I went from eating at the White House to sleeping in the bushes': Child star Willie Aames reveals his 'stupid decisions' led to him losing everything Seven women sent a letter to the Utah Democratic Party Executive Committee accusing Miller of sexual misconduct towards women Miller says the accusations are a form of political sabotage before the June 17 convention where the party chair will be elected Seven women are accusing a Utah Democratic Party chair candidate of sexual misconduct, including kissing two women without permission and showing others his underwear.

