Setting sights on Olympic dreams
Kendra Smith, a therapeutic recreation intern at the National Ability Center, helps Ava Hall shoot a biathlon rifle as Ava's dad, Chris Hall, watches during Olympic Day in Kimball Junction on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Kendra Smith, a therapeutic recreation intern at the National Ability Center, helps Steven Pruksirisombut with his biathlon skills during Olympic Day at the Utah Olympic Park in Kimball Junction outside Park City on Sunday.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
