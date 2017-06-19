(Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Rep....

(Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah,.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Washington a Rep. Jason Chaffetz submitted his formal resignation letter Friday morning to House Speaker Paul Ryan shortly before meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Chaffetz, who had signaled in a letter to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert his "intent to resign" last month, will officially leave his post at 8 a.m. June 30, the letter to Ryan says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC