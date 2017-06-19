Report says Utah ranks 7th in child w...

Report says Utah ranks 7th in child well-being, but health care uncertainty casts pall

7 hrs ago

Utah is one of the best states for a child to live in, according to new findings in an extensive report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national children's advocacy organization. The report, titled Kids Count, and last week ranked Utah seventh in overall child well-being in 2015, the latest year for which data has been finalized.

