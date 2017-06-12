Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs cap...

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs captured after 1 year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Polygamists will face harsher punishments if convicted of crimes like domestic abuse or fraud due to a new law signed by Utah Gov. Gary Hebert. The measure passed by one vote in the final minutes of Utah's legislative session following several dramatic hearings on the topic and a protest rally in which the family from the TV reality show "Sister Wives" and several hundred others spoke out against what they said were attempts to infringe on their rights to live plural marriages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC