Police investigate possible murder-suicide
Utah and Arizona agencies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were found near Lake Powell on the state border, authorities reported on Friday. Raelle Begay, 25, and Matthew Franklin, 37, both of Page, Arizona, were found dead early Friday morning at the Wahweap Swim Beach in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, authorities said.
