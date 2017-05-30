Police investigate possible murder-su...

Police investigate possible murder-suicide

Read more: Deseret News

Utah and Arizona agencies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were found near Lake Powell on the state border, authorities reported on Friday. Raelle Begay, 25, and Matthew Franklin, 37, both of Page, Arizona, were found dead early Friday morning at the Wahweap Swim Beach in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, authorities said.

Chicago, IL

