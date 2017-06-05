Police: Driver stopped when she saw argument before shooting
People leave items at a memorial for the victims of a fatal shooting Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. Utah investigators and residents of a middle-class Salt Lake City suburb were trying Wednesday to understand what led a man to open fire on a woman and children inside a car leaving the woman and one of her sons dead, another son in critical condition and a girl injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tournepa
|37 min
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|9 hr
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC