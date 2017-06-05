Op-ed: Utah is a model in the national forensic restoration crisis
Recently, the Deseret News brought greater public awareness to the plight facing those with mental illness in jails awaiting treatment to stand trial. Although the Deseret News investigation focused specifically on this issue in Utah, this is a nationwide crisis that deserves sustained attention and action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|12 hr
|Just Saying
|9
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|18 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Fri
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Fri
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC