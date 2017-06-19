One Utah idea to train workers of the...

One Utah idea to train workers of the future: Kids as tech support in their own schools

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Al Hartmann Gov. Gary Herbert, right, chatted with Nathan Rose and Tammy Pyferin mid-March when he launched the application process for $2.1 million in "Talent Ready Utah" grants, funding that has been awarded to a dozen partnerships around the state. Al Hartmann Gov. Gary Herbert, right, chatted with Nathan Rose and Tammy Pyferin mid-March when he launched the application process for $2.1 million in "Talent Ready Utah" grants, funding that has been awarded to a dozen partnerships around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC