Officials warn Utahns to stay away from swollen, fast-moving rivers
After a deadly Memorial Day weekend that saw a small girl and two adults swept away to their deaths, Utah authorities are warning people to stay away from raging, icy rivers dangerously swollen by a snowy winter and wet spring. The conditions have also triggered flood alerts and led officials to offer sandbags to homeowners in parts of northern Utah where some rivers are expected to reach their highest levels this weekend.
