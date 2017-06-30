New Utah laws: Higher liquor prices, highway bonds

Higher liquor prices and other changes under a broad new Utah liquor law will take effect Saturday, along with a highway funding bill and a test program allowing people convicted of drunken driving to avoid having their driver's license suspended. Most of the several dozen measures becoming law on Saturday deal with budgets, taxes or other financial matters and dovetail with the start of the government's new budget year on July 1. They are a small fraction of more than 500 bills passed this year, most of which took effect May 9. That's a default date marking 60 days after the end of Utah's legislative session.

