New Game: TS: Soldier Summit
The stunning plains and valley passes of Utah make Soldier Summit one of the best loved mountain passes of the western United States. At the crest of the Wasatch Plateau, Soldier Summit is a 69 mile broad valley pass joining the communities of Helper and Provo, and is the highest point on the Denver and Rio Grande railroad in Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May '17
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC