Much of Utah under fire restrictions; caution urged with fireworks
As Independence Day weekend approaches, Utahns preparing firework celebrations may want to remember crews are currently battling the largest wildfire in the U.S. in Utah, and have fought over 200 human-caused wildfires here in the last few months. The majority of Utah has indefinitely been placed under fire restrictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|Wed
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|Wed
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|Wed
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|Wed
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC