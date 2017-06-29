Much of Utah under fire restrictions;...

Much of Utah under fire restrictions; caution urged with fireworks

16 hrs ago

As Independence Day weekend approaches, Utahns preparing firework celebrations may want to remember crews are currently battling the largest wildfire in the U.S. in Utah, and have fought over 200 human-caused wildfires here in the last few months. The majority of Utah has indefinitely been placed under fire restrictions.

