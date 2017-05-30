Motorcycle crash marks 7th major acci...

Motorcycle crash marks 7th major accident in a week on Utah roads

16 hrs ago

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in extremely critical condition Sunday after T-boning a car that pulled out in front of him, police say. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on 13400 South near 2040 West.

