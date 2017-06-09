More

Democrat Hillary Clinton encouraged Mitt Romney to take a job as President Donald Trump's secretary of state, the former Republican presidential candidate said Friday. Romney, speaking to a high-powered gathering of GOP officials, top donors and business leaders at a luxury Utah resort, said that when Trump briefly considered him late last year for Clinton's former job, Romney called "virtually all the former secretaries of state" including Clinton.

