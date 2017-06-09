More
Democrat Hillary Clinton encouraged Mitt Romney to take a job as President Donald Trump's secretary of state, the former Republican presidential candidate said Friday. Romney, speaking to a high-powered gathering of GOP officials, top donors and business leaders at a luxury Utah resort, said that when Trump briefly considered him late last year for Clinton's former job, Romney called "virtually all the former secretaries of state" including Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|2 hr
|Monroe
|2
|tournepa
|15 hr
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Fri
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC