More child sex abuse charges filed against Utah man who ran bounce house and ice rink business

8 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Additional child sex abuse charges have been filed against a Heber bounce house operator who was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting three boys. Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with three counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

