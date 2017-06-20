Massachusetts woman headed to prison in Utah sweepstakes fraud
A Massachusetts woman who took a Washington County woman for more than $160,000 in a sweepstakes fraud scheme is headed to prison. A federal judge sentenced Raven Devonnett Burnett Shakes to 51 months behind bars Monday after she earlier pleaded guilty to mail fraud in a plea agreement.
