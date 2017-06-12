Man kills bed-ridden wife, then kills...

Man kills bed-ridden wife, then kills self, police say

19 hrs ago

Around 6:35 p.m., police received a call from a man who told them he had killed his wife and was going to kill himself, said Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel. The man then told police they could find his body under a tree outside, Noel said.

