Majority of Utahns support Chaffetz's decision to leave Congress early
A majority of Utahns support Rep. Jason Chaffetz's decision to resign from Congress only partway through his term to pursue other interests, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Monday. The poll found that 55 percent of registered voters surveyed back the Utah Republican's choice to leave office Friday.
