Lights! Camera! Action! Seven new and returning productions to be filmed in Utah
From left to right: Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Peyton Elizabeth Less and Lilan Bowden in the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack," which returns to film in Utah this year for its second season. The Utah Film Commission recently announced that the Economic Development Board has approved seven new films and television shows to be shot in Utah, bringing over $20 million to the state and creating 479 local jobs.
