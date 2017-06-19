Letter: Utahns are nice and polite a a a" until they start driving
In response to Andrew McGuire's commentary on June 21, I am not convinced that lowering the BAC limit to .05 will improve driving habits on Utah's streets and highways. Statistically, Utah's traffic is less than the national average, but road fatalities are higher than the national average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC