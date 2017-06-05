Letter: Senators suffer from entrenched myopia
There it is on the front page of The Tribune, June 1: Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee think the Paris Accord is bad for Utah. Why? Because it leads to higher energy costs and fewer choices.
