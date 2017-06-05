Letter: Pay raise

While I celebrate any news that's good news for public education anywhere in Utah, I do so knowing the downside. The decision in Park City to raise all teachers' pay there fills a need all major cities and higher-end resort towns face - giving employees enough to live on without long commutes from more affordable locations.

