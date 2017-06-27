Lawsuit says Utah school board electi...

Lawsuit says Utah school board election shouldn't be partisan

Read more: Deseret News

Current, former and possibly future members of the State School Board, the Utah PTA and Utahns for Public Schools have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law passed by the Utah Legislature in 2016 that calls for partisan Utah State Board of Education elections. At a press conference on the steps of state Capitol Tuesday, the plaintiffs said SB78 , sponsored by Sen. Ann Milner, R-Ogden, could result in a partisan curriculum, partisan practices and the employment of partisan school leaders.

