Lawmakers upset but won't stop process to replace Chaffetz
Utah lawmakers said that that they won't interfere with a special election to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz this year but they believe Gov. Gary Herbert stepped outside of his constitutional role and into the Legislature's by deciding the election's timing and process. Lawmakers contend that Utah's executive branch can only set the date of an election and it's the Legislature's role to decide things like how political parties can pick their nominees and how long candidates have to file.
