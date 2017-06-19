Lawmakers upset but won't stop proces...

Lawmakers upset but won't stop process to replace Chaffetz

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Utah lawmakers said that that they won't interfere with a special election to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz this year but they believe Gov. Gary Herbert stepped outside of his constitutional role and into the Legislature's by deciding the election's timing and process. Lawmakers contend that Utah's executive branch can only set the date of an election and it's the Legislature's role to decide things like how political parties can pick their nominees and how long candidates have to file.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC