Larry Ellertson withdraws from Utah Transportation Commission consideration

Former Utah County Commission Chairman Larry Ellertson withdrew Friday from consideration for the Utah Transportation Commission after a contentious confirmation hearing last month. Ellertson said retirement plans with his wife will make it difficult for him to fulfill the six-year commission term, according to a Utah Department of Transportation news release.

Chicago, IL

