Interior secretary: Trump should reduce size of Utah national monument
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says some areas of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument do not warrant their current protections and should be removed from the monument. In a memo sent Saturday to President Trump, Zinke recommends that Trump use his "appropriate authority" under the Antiquities Act to revise the nearly 1.5 million-acre protected area to remove some land that shouldn't be in the monument.
