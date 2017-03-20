In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he...
In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey's appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years.
