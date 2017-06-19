In our opinion: Fight against governo...

In our opinion: Fight against governor over special election is political grandstanding

Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, addresses the Utah House of Representatives on the first day of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 25, 2016. On Tuesday, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and his colleagues in the House and Senate are convening meetings to discuss, among other issues, whether Gov. Gary Herbert potentially "overstepped" his legal authority by putting in place special election deadlines for replacing Rep. Jason Chaffetz without formally consulting the Utah Legislature and starting the special election process prior to Chaffetz officially stepping down .

