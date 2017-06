There are on the KSL-TV story from 8 hrs ago, titled Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right. In it, KSL-TV reports that:

The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner, reflecting state laws that have not been updated since same-sex marriage became legal in 2014. Grandparents, great-grandparents and even first cousins in Idaho can seek custody, guardianship or visitation rights to children in certain circumstances, but an unmarried same-sex partner cannot.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSL-TV.