Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right
There are 1 comment on the KSL-TV story from 8 hrs ago, titled Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right. In it, KSL-TV reports that:
The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner, reflecting state laws that have not been updated since same-sex marriage became legal in 2014. Grandparents, great-grandparents and even first cousins in Idaho can seek custody, guardianship or visitation rights to children in certain circumstances, but an unmarried same-sex partner cannot.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSL-TV.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Everyone knows up front that if you choose to live in a red, buybull or survivalist state that you are taking your chances as far as the rule of law, equality, and average educational attainment go.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tournepa
|4 hr
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|14 hr
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC