Hughes not giving full disclosure on business holdings

23 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In his personal financial-disclosure form, intended to flag potential conflicts of interest , Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes lists that he is an owner or officer in one company: Steelers Holdings . Utah Department of Commerce records, however, show that Hughes - a developer and property manger - is an owner or officer in at least 10 other active companies involved with a variety of apartments and land holdings.

Chicago, IL

