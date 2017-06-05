'He's killing everybody' woman says as Utah man opens fire
A man reacts as he talks to a Sandy police officer after a fatal shooting in the Salt Lake City suburb that left several people dead with another two injured, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. The shooting in a middle-class neighborhood in Sandy was reported to police as a domestic dispute, said Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May '17
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC