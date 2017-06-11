Groups pitch adjustments to how Utah's Medicaid dollars can be used
A state Medicaid panel heard the downside of a strengthening economy Thursday when a home health care agency pleaded for funding changes in order to keep employees from taking higher-paying jobs. Kevin Whatcott, owner of Homewatch Caregivers of Utah, said Medicaid reimbursement rates must be changed in order for the home care industry to keep up with rising costs.
