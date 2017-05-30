Gallery: Utah photos of the week for ...

Gallery: Utah photos of the week for May 28-June 3, 2017

The Salt Lake Tribune) People tour the Crime Lab where fingerprints, foot ware, tire marks and blood splatter are examined at the new State Crime Lab in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Housing the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office and the Department of Agriculture the new building features a ballistics firing range, vehicle processing bays, trace evidence labs, chemistry labs and a robotic DNA testing lab.

