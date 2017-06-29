From cells to cellos: Music program h...

From cells to cellos: Music program has Utah inmates singing a new tune

12 hrs ago

Under the direction of Mormon Tabernacle Choir director Mack Wilberg, members of the Wasatch Music School's advanced vocals group perform "Child of God" and "River in Judea." During their performance last Saturday, the men of the Wasatch Music Education Program sounded remarkably like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

