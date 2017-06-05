Frank R. Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb: ...

Frank R. Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb: Global warming, Gary Ott, and 3rd District produce hot politics

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott is followed by media after meeting with the Salt Lake County Council in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The council reviewed an audit of the county recorder's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... 22 hr USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Sat Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Fri mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC