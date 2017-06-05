Frank R. Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb: Global warming, Gary Ott, and 3rd District produce hot politics
Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott is followed by media after meeting with the Salt Lake County Council in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The council reviewed an audit of the county recorder's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|22 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Sat
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Fri
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC