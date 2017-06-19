FamilySearch Center dedicated in St. George, Utah
Tower of St. George Utah Temple two blocks away is seen in background of new St. George FamilySearch Center in St. George, Utah. Located just two blocks south of the 140-year-old St. George Utah Temple, the Church's newest family history facility was dedicated June 21, the day before being unveiled to the public in a three-day open house.
