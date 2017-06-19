Exclusive: U.S. Health and Human Serv...

Exclusive: U.S. Health and Human Services secretary: New health care...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Health and Human Services Department's fiscal 2018 budget. For much of the past seven years, patient-centered healthcare advocates have been united in opposition to Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,728 • Total comments across all topics: 282,023,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC