Excessive heat warning issued for Southern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Southern Utah next week starting Monday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday evening, St. George News reported . The lower elevations of southern and southeastern Utah including St George, Zion National Park, Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, Kanab, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Bullfrog and Hanksville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC