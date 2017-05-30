Ex-Provo police chief King voluntaril...

Ex-Provo police chief King voluntarily gives up Utah certification

16 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Former Provo police chief John King, accused of sexual assault by a department volunteer earlier this year, has voluntarily given up his Utah police certification. King relinquished the certification - which had allowed him to get a Utah law enforcement job - before an investigation into his conduct by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training Committee could gain traction.

Chicago, IL

