Educators want state funding to increase enrollment capacity in Utah's nursing schools

14 hrs ago

Educators inquired with legislators Tuesday about what funding can be provided to allow for higher enrollment in nursing programs in Utah, citing both a nurse shortage in the state and schools' inability to admit all qualified students. Currently, there are 1,200 to 1,500 nurse vacancies in the state, said Teresa Garrett, project director for the Utah Nursing Consortium and professor at the University of Utah College of Nursing.

Chicago, IL

