'Dry snow' a fix for wildfires? Utah teen's science project explores possibilities

Gavin Norman, 13, uses a technique he invented to put out a fire with dry ice at his home in Stansbury Park on Friday, June 23, 2017. Gavin, an eighth-grade student at Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High School in Tooele County School District, has been named the state merit winner for Utah in the landmark 10th annual Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

