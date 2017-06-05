Downwinders of Utah Archive
Representatives from the University of Utah J. Willard Marriott Library will be in Kanab on Wednesday, June 14, at the Kanab City Library from 1-7 p.m. to take oral history recordings of those from southern Utah who were impacted by the nuclear weapons testing.
