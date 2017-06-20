Dixie National Forest proposes plan to help restore Bonneville cutthroat trout

The Dixie National Forest is proposing to build six permanent and three temporary fish barriers on five streams in the East Fork Sevier River drainage to help efforts by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to restore Bonneville cutthroat trout. The fish barriers are the first step in removing nonnative trout from Horse Creek, Birch Creek, West Fork Hunt Creek, as well as the East Fork Sevier River and its tributaries upstream from Tropic Reservoir.

