Dinosaur drilling proposal in dispute

12 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Environmentalists are questioning a proposal by the Bureau of Land Management to offer oil and gas leases near Dinosaur National Monument in Utah, where a recently adopted master leasing plan designed to better protect the monument doesn't apply. Conservation groups also are waiting to see whether such plans, an approach introduced by the Obama administration, will continue to be available to the agency under the Trump administration and new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

