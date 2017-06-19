Dan Horner captures his second Utah M...

Dan Horner captures his second Utah Mid-Amateur trophy with 6-shot victory

1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

Dan Horner began the day a shot off the lead, but, by the end of Tuesday's round at Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course, the 39-year-old Sandy resident was the winner of the UGA Mid-Amateur Championship by a whopping six shots. Horner captured his second title in the Mid-Amateur for golfers 25 and older, adding to his 2011 victory.

