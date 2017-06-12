Courtesy | Kathryn Allen Kathryn Allen.
Ogden a Delegates to the Utah Democratic Party Convention gathered Saturday to elect their nominee for a special election to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, and select a new party leader after an especially rough-and-tumble race for that post. Delegates met in a variety of caucuses - such as for women, progressives, Latinos or Mormons - in the morning at Weber State University, with speeches by candidates and voting scheduled for the afternoon.
