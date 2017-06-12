Courtesy | Kathryn Allen Kathryn Allen.

Courtesy | Kathryn Allen Kathryn Allen.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Ogden a Delegates to the Utah Democratic Party Convention gathered Saturday to elect their nominee for a special election to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, and select a new party leader after an especially rough-and-tumble race for that post. Delegates met in a variety of caucuses - such as for women, progressives, Latinos or Mormons - in the morning at Weber State University, with speeches by candidates and voting scheduled for the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC