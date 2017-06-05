County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh talks to Torrey Greena s Defense...

County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh talks...

10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh talks to Torrey Green's Defense Attorney Skye Lazaro and Rhiannon Mann during closing arguments in 1st District Court on Wednesday, April 19. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh talks to Torrey Green's Defense Attorney Skye Lazaro and Rhiannon Mann during closing arguments in 1st District Court on Wednesday, April 19. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape.

