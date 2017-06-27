Consumer confidence in Utah rises in ...

Consumer confidence in Utah rises in June

The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index increased slightly in June, rising by 3.3 points from 111.9 in May to 115.2 in June. Consumer confidence in Utah has registered above 110 since June last year, indicating that attitudes about continued economic prosperity remain consistently optimistic.

