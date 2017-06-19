Concert planned to honor London attack victim from Utah

In this April 5, 2017, file photo, injured U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, whose husband, Kurt Cohran, was killed in the March 22 London terror attack, arrives for a "Service of Hope" at Westminster Abbey, two weeks after the attack, in London. The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio at his home before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

